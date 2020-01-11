2 arrested in Maine standoff

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Police were on the scene of a standoff in Lewiston early Saturday morning.

Two people were led out of an apartment building and placed in handcuffs, newscentermaine.com reported. It appeared that police were evacuating apartment buildings on the street, which was closed.

Neighbors said they heard gunshots around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)