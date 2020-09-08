2 Cape Cod beaches closed after great white shark spotted in water

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - Swimmers were ordered out of the water at a pair of Cape Cod beaches on Tuesday morning after a great white shark was spotted near the shore.

Maguire Landing Beach and LeCount Hollow Beach in Wellfleet will be closed to swimming until at least 11:42 a.m. due to a confirmed shark sighting in the area, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

There have been dozens upon dozens of shark sightings off the Cape this summer.

Researchers recently captured an image of a massive great white shark in the water off Chatham.

Some people who took a fishing expedition out of Harwich Port earlier in the summer captured shocking video of the moment they came face-to-face with an enormous whale shark.

