Researchers capture image of massive great white shark in water off Cape Cod

CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Researchers recently captured an image of a massive great white shark in the water off Cape Cod.

A photographer was able to capture the stunning image earlier this month off Chatham because the shark was swimming in an area where the water happened to be crystal clear, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

“We often refer to views of white sharks off the coast of Cape Cod as ‘purple smudges’ since the water can be murky, making them challenging to see,” the Conservancy said in a tweet. “This image of a white shark is an example of the opposite, when the water is clear and the views are stunning!”

On Monday, Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet was closed following pings from two sharks just after 10 a.m. A ping from a third shark was recorded shortly before 2 p.m.

Cahoon Hollow Beach was also closed after a helicopter spotted a shark in the water close to shore.

