MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man and a woman appeared in court Wednesday in connection with an armed bank robbery in Everett.

Christian Campagna and Jody Claudio both pleaded not guilty to charges connected to what investigators said was armed hold up at the Eastern Bank on Broadway and Ferry Street in the city on Tuesday. Claudio’s defense attorney said it’s not clear what the relationship between the two suspects is.

Prosecutors said Claudio, who wore a mask, walked into the bank armed with a BB gun and a note demanding money at approximately 4:30 p.m.

“A note, that it was alleged the suspect showed the teller at the counter, in which, read, ‘I only want 50s, 20s, 100s,'” the prosecutor said in court.

Home surveillance video captured her and Campagna walking along the sidewalk shortly after police said they tossed some of their clothing in a nearby trash barrel. The pair was arrested shortly after the robbery. Police said they also found a BB gun and a machete.

Police said they recovered wads of cash as Claudio was being booked at the police station. Nearly $4,000 in total was taken in the heist.

“They located approximately $1,800 on her [Claudio] person,” the prosecutor said.

Campagna and Claudio are being held without bail. Both are due back in court for a dangerousness hearing next Month.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)