2 dead, 1 in critical condition in Westborough crash

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a head-on crash that left two dead and one critically injured in Westborough, authorities said.

Troopers responding to reports of a wrong-way driver on I-495 southbound just after 8: 30 p.m. found two vehicles involved in a head-on crash near I-495 southbound north of Exit 22, police said.

A 2017 Volvo was heading north on I-495 southbound when it struck a 2018 Chevrolet head on, according to police.

The driver of the Volvo, Viktoria Staskievich, 43, of Braintree, was taken to UMass Lakeside in Worcester where she later died, police said.

The other driver involved in the crash, Adam Nazare, 27, of Attleboro, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. His passenger, an 83-year-old Attleboro woman, is in critical condition at UMass Lakeside in Worcester.

