QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two firefighters and two residents were taken to the hospital after a fast-moving fire rips through a large house in Quincy on Sunday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Pond Street around 6 a.m. found heavy fire spreading into the attic, according to the Quincy Fire Department.

Firefighters used ladder trucks to fight the flames and worked through bitter cold and icy conditions to bring it under control

All of the residents inside managed to escape the flames, two were taken to the hospital and two remained on scene.

Two firefighters were also hospitalized with what were considered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

