SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Several fire departments responded to battle flames at a building in Somerville overnight into Tuesday.

People were seen running from the area on Broadway last night when the fire sparked.

Firefighters were seen working on the roof of a Santander Bank.

The fire began Monday night around 10 p.m.

Two firefighters were hurt trying to turn off the electricity to the building, but have been released from the hospital and are expected to be okay.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)