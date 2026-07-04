SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were rescued and taken to the hospital and one remains unaccounted for after a boat crashed into a jetty at the Salisbury Beach Reservation Friday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported boat crash around 10:35 p.m. joined the Marine Unit, the Airwing, and the U.S. Coast Guard in a search for the missing boater into the early morning hours.

The water search is expected to resume Saturday morning.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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