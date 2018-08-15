2 hospitalized after 4-car crash on Cape Cod

HARWICH, Mass. (WHDH) — A serious four-car crash with injuries shut down a stretch of Route 6 in Harwich Wednesday morning, state police said.
Troopers responding to a report of a crash near Exit 10 found several heavily-damaged vehicles.
Two people were taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
All lanes on the highway have since been reopened.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
No additional details were immediately available.
