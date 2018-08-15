2 hospitalized after 4-car crash on Cape Cod

HARWICH, Mass. (WHDH) — A serious four-car crash with injuries shut down a stretch of Route 6 in Harwich Wednesday morning, state police said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash near Exit 10 found several heavily-damaged vehicles.

Two people were taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

All lanes on the highway have since been reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

All lanes open to #MAtraffic. 2 ppl transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries they sustained from the crash. https://t.co/PAWKkFxixe — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 15, 2018

#Harwich Rt 6 x10 roadway closed for 4 car crash with injury. Updates to follow. @MassDOT #MAtraffic pic.twitter.com/5axLWvJU3b — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 15, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)