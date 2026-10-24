Two people were rushed to the hospital after firefighters pulled six people from a burning building in Brighton early Saturday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Brainerd Road found heavy fire showing and ordered a third alarm while they got residents out of the building, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Of the six people rescued by firefighters, two were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. One person was sheltered on the roof due to heavy smoke conditions.

Twenty people and pets were able to self-evacuate.

The cause remains under investigation.

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