LUDLOW, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in Ludlow on Saturday evening, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a missing aircraft found the plane in a wooded area off Center Street and pronounced two people dead at the scene. Their names haven’t been released.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Alpha One Flight Services — a flight school based at Plymouth Municipal Airport — confirms the plane and two victims were part of its aviation community.

In a statement, founder Chris Hyldburg said, “While we are devastated at the loss for our flying family, this pales to the overwhelming heartache for the family and friends of two very special people. It is with much love we send our condolences.”

Ludlow Fire Chief Ryan Pease said, “Our thoughts are with the families of those lost in last night’s crash. I also want to recognize the first responders who have been working tirelessly during this recovery mission.”

The incident remains under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, in coordination with the Ludlow Police Department, Federal Aviation Administration, and National Transportation Safety Board.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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