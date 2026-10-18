(CNN) — A 6-year-old boy and 35-year-old man were killed and 11 others were injured when a vehicle drove onto a field during a youth soccer game in Wichita, Kansas, on Saturday, authorities said.

The driver, a 34-year-old woman whose child was there playing soccer on a different field, had two “juveniles” with her inside the vehicle when she drove through Stryker Sports Complex around 3:25 p.m. local time, said Aaron Moses of the Wichita Police Department.

She is in custody and “has been cooperative” in the investigation, he said. Police are still working to determine what happened and why, and whether charges will be filed.

Those injured include children, police said. Their injuries were non-life threatening.

“This is a tragedy,” Moses told reporters outside the complex.

A lot of families and children were on the field when it happened, witnesses told CNN affiliate KWCH.

An attendee told the station he was with his family when a black pickup truck jumped the curb and drove onto the field. Two witnesses also described hearing a loud noise at the time.

Vanessa Trammell was at her 13-year-old son’s soccer game nearby when she saw the truck drive across the neighboring field, striking several people, she told CNN.

“We thought it was going to stop but then it like kept going,” she said. Her son’s soccer game had just ended, and the team was in a huddle on the sidelines of the field when she said the truck drove near the sidelines.

The incident drew a large law enforcement response to the soccer field, which is fenced off and has a concrete runway leading to a parking lot, KWCH reported. It’s not yet clear how the vehicle breached the gate or how fast it was driving, Moses said.

Children were gathered in their red sports uniforms by emergency vehicles and yellow police tape at the scene, video shows.

The incident shocked families and children at the field as dozens of first responders swarmed the scene.

“It was pure panic,” Trammell said. “I didn’t know what was going on – just that people were being hit. I’m pretty sure I probably screamed, but, absolutely, just pure panic was going through me.”

Younger children play at the soccer fields in the complex, including the one where the truck came barreling through, Trammell said.

“I don’t know if people tried to stop it or what happened. I was a little more focused on the chaos and trying to find my son first,” Trammell said, adding her son’s coach then ran towards the area to help victims before the paramedics arrived on site.

Those killed have not been identified. Officials are working to notify family members of the victims and are not yet releasing their ages, Moses said. It’s unclear what soccer clubs were on the field, he said.

All events at Stryker Sports Complex have been canceled until further notice, the facility said. “We ask that you keep all individuals and families affected in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the statement said.

The complex hosts recreational and competitive youth soccer leagues for players ranging from under-5 age groups through high school, as well as adult leagues, according to its website. It has 11 outdoor turf fields and an indoor facility.

Flag football state championship games scheduled at an adjacent field have also been suspended as police probe the scene, the Kansas State High School Activities Association said in a statement.

Wichita Mayor Lily Wu said she’s “heartbroken” and advised people to avoid the area, adding, “My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected, especially the children and families involved.”

Police asked for the public’s help as they search for video from the sports complex. Officials are expected to hold another news conference to provide more information Saturday evening, Moses said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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