LUDLOW, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in Ludlow on Saturday evening, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a missing aircraft found the plane in a wooded area off Center Street and pronounced two people dead at the scene. Their names haven’t been released.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified and are responding to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, in coordination with the Ludlow Police Department, Federal Aviation Administration, and National Transportation Safety Board.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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