WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - Two large sharks became stranded in Cape Cod Bay over the past week – on on Tuesday in Wellfleet and another on Saturday in Eastham.

Both sharks died.

Beached sharks are not uncommon in December, when the Atlantic Ocean dips to 40 degrees and sharks are searching for warmer waters.

“These animals, which are in the gulf of Maine and parts north, will begin to move out and try to move out quickly and some of them get trapped in Cape Cod bay,” said Gregory Skomal, a shark scientist with the state department of marine fisheries. “They work their way along the shoreline, but they get stranded, generally after the tide goes out.”

A worker with the New England Aquarium attempted to save the sharks, but there was little he could do.

Unlike great whites, thresher sharks only eat fish and are not a danger to humans.

Shark experts said more sharks could become stranded in the weeks to come.

