2 Manchester, NH men charged with sexually assaulting 3 teens

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester police arrested two Manchester men Wednesday accused of sexually assaulting three teenagers.

Officers responding to the Granite Pathways Youth Treatment Center on North River Road for reports of three missing teens Tuesday night found two, a 15 and 16-year-old, who claimed to have been sexually assaulted by two men while away from the facility, according to a release issued by the department.

Police say they were able to identify the suspects as 25-year-old Matthew Hugle and 24-year-old Chasrick Heredia.

Members of the Manchester SWAT team located the third teen, a 15-year-old girl, early the next morning in Hugle’s Ledgewood home, police say. He was taken into custody around 8 a.m.

A warrant was issued for Heredia’s arrest, and he was taken into custody following a traffic stop around 6 p.m.

All three victims were taken to local hospitals and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Both Heredia and Hugle are facing two counts of felony sexual assault and three counts of intentional contribution to delinquency.

An investigation is still ongoing.

