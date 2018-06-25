2 massive iguanas duke it out in Starbucks parking lot

(WHDH) — A Florida woman says she was shocked when she spotted two iguanas duking it out in the parking lot of Starbucks in Boca Raton over the weekend.

Shannon Moskoff captured video that shows the large reptiles fighting for over a minute, as she and a friend try to figure out what is happening.

Moskoff told local media that she didn’t know how the fight ended.

Watch the video below:

