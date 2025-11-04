CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Massachusetts men were arrested in connection to an explosion on the Harvard Medical School campus and now face federal charges, according to FBI Boston.

Logan David Patterson, 18, of Plymouth, and Dominick Frank Cardoza, 20, of Bourne, are each charged with one count of conspiracy to damage, by means of an explosive, the Goldenson Building at Harvard Medical School.

Patterson and Cardoza appeared in court Tuesday.

Prosecutors said the pair climbed scaffolding on the side of the Goldenson Building at Harvard Medical School to get in through the roof around 3 a.m. Saturday. Once inside, they said the pair stuffed a commercial firework inside a locker.

A Harvard University police officer said they spotted two people running in different directions from the building on Longwood Avenue shortly after a fire alarm began sounding. The officer said they tried to stop the suspects before returning to the building to see what set off the alarm.

Investigators said the two men tried to throw out the clothes they were wearing as they ran off. Patterson was seen on surveillance video near the MassArt campus stuffing his sweatpants into his shorts.

Boston police were called to the scene to sweep the building for any additional explosives but didn’t find any and the building was deemed safe.

Officials said the two men were attending Halloween parties in the area while staying at Wentworth Institute of Technology. Court documents showed students from the university came forward to police after the pair told them what happened earlier that morning.

“Let me be clear, setting off an explosive device inside a locker at an institution geared towards higher education is not some harmless college prank. It’s selfish, it’s short sided, and it’s a federal crime,” said Ted Docks, FBI Special Agent in Charge at the Boston FBI Field Office. “What’s equally disturbing is these two men allegedly boasted about what they did to their friends. We believe these two knew what they were doing was wrong and they did it anyways and while doing so they tried to conceal their identities.

U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said both men could face up to five years in prison.

“Anxiety levels naturally rise when they learn an explosion was intentionally caused. I would say those levels may rise even higher in the Boston area,” said Foley. “The conduct alleged in the charing documents was not only irresponsible and risky, it was criminal and there are consequences for those who commit federal crimes.”

Stefan Rozembersky, Cardoza’s defense attorney, called the case an overreach by the government.

“The rodeo just started. We received all the information that the government has which is very scarce. We’re going to seek more information about why they think these two kids were connected to this issue,” said Rozembersky. “This is just an issue of property damage. Even aside from anything alleged with my client, this is not a situation that should be in federal court.”

People who lives near Patterson in Plymouth said they’re shocked by the allegations.

“He’s been a very good kid and I know he did well in school. I know he was good role model for my son who was a few years younger than him and I don’t know what else to say,” said Jerry Rutherford, one of Patteron’s neighbors.

Officials investigating the case said it’s too early to determine if there was a motive for the crime.

