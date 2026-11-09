BOSTON (WHDH) - He’s got the voice, and he has his mom’s stamp of approval.

Arlington native and HVAC pipe fitter Chris Donisi is your new Voice of Logan.

“Crazy,” Donisi said. “Never expected it to be this big.”

Just as big is his mom Helen’s support.

Since he was a child, Helen has been encouraging him to use his booming, baritone voice for something greater. When she heard about the Voice of Logan contest, she knew she had to tell him about it.

“I said, ‘Go to it now and get your voice out there,'” Helen said. “Don’t even think about it; just be you and do it and he did! And I never thought it was going to be this big.”

Helen was in the supermarket and said someone recognized her for it.

“That’s my son,” she said. “That’s my kid. I said, even if I don’t go anywhere, I might just hang out at Logan and have a couple of cups of coffee.”

Donisi will begin recording announcements for Logan as the airport prepares to roll out his voice for the busy holiday travel season.

As for Helen, she’ll soon have a pretty special reason to listen closely next time she’s at the airport.

“I think that’s the biggest win: my mom being so happy about this,” Donisi said.

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