2 men convicted of murder in Boston triple shooting that killed 17-year-old boy

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men were convicted of murder Friday in connection with a triple shooting in 2016 that killed a 17-year-old boy outside a Boston high school, officials said.

Jaden Waiters, 21 was convicted on a first-degree murder charge and Jonathan Aguasvivas, 25, was convicted on a second-degree murder charge in connection with the June 8, 2016 shooting outside Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester that killed Raekwon Brown and two other teens, Suffolk District Attorney Daniel F. Conley said.

Jurors acquitted Benzy Bain, 26, of murder charges but found him guilty of weapons offenses.

“At 17, Raekwon Brown’s life was just beginning,” Conley said in a statement. “He had everything to look forward, but instead everything was taken from him – and from those who loved him most. I hope his family takes some comfort and satisfaction in the jury’s verdict. It holds all three defendants accountable and makes plain that no motive could possibly justify opening fire on a crowd near a school.”

Boston Police Commissioner William B. Evans also hailed the verdict.

“It is my humble hope that the news of today’s convictions will provide a small measure of comfort and closure to Raekwon’s family and friends,” he said in a statement. “Furthermore, I hope today’s convictions also send a loud, clear message that gun violence will not be tolerated in our city and those who resort to such violence will be dealt with strongly and severely.”

Prosecutors presented evidence that showed Waiters, Aguasvivas and Bain were driving by when they noticed a rival in the crowd near Burke School about 1:15 p.m.

After reversing course and stopping, Waiters approached the scene on foot and opened fire.

Aguasvivas has also been indicted for first-degree murder in the Feb. 4, 2016, homicide of 22-year-old Marquis Waithe on Brookledge Street in Roxbury.

All three men are expected to be sentenced Friday in Suffolk Superior Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)