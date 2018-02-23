2 more Mass. State Police troopers retire in wake of arrest scandal

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police have announced two more high-profile retirements in the wake of a scandal surrounding the arrest of a judge’s daughter.

RELATED: New paperwork sheds light on details in the State Police arrest scandal

Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Risteen and Major Susan Anderson retired this afternoon, according to officials.

Anderson has been named as part of a lawsuit by a state trooper for her alleged actions in the aftermath of Alli Bibaud’s arrest. Risteen was said to have directly participated in the conspiracy, according to recent court filings.

The two troopers who are suing state police claim they were forced to change arrest reports to protect Bibaud.

The scandal has already led to the resignations of Colonel Richard Mckeon and his second in command, Lt. Francis Hughes.

TROOPERGATE: MORE fallout from @massstatepolice scandal as Lt Col Daniel Risteen and Major Susan Anderson are allowed to retire. Two troopers are suing MSP claiming they were told to change arrest reports to protect a judge's daughter — Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) February 23, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)