2 new coronavirus-related deaths in NH, 61 new confirmed cases

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Health officials in New Hampshire have announced two new coronavirus-related deaths and 61 new cases of the potentially deadly disease — bringing the state total to 540.

The two new coronavirus-related deaths involved a man and woman who were both over the age of 6 and from Hillsborough County, officials said.

Seven of the newly identified cases have been hospitalized.

The number of deaths in New Hampshire related to COVID-19 is now at seven.

