BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA’s newest ferries are ready to set sail — but not without a christening.

Students, along with state and local leaders gathered at Boston’s Long Wharf Tuesday for the ceremony.

“For hundreds of years, ferries have sailed these historic waters of Boston Harbor,” said Monica Tibbits-Nutt, the secretary and CEO of MassDOT.

The ships now have names: Harbor Gem and Abigail Adams.

“So we’re proud that this contest brought creativity and history together and we’re more proud of these names that came from the minds of our youngest ferry riders,” said Phillip Eng, the general manager and CEO of the MBTA.

A naming competition launched in April, and students from Boston, Quincy, Winthrop, and Lynn were asked what names captured the spirit of their hometowns. In the end, two students had the winning answers — Onik Hashani and Hailey Sommers.

“I came up with ‘Harbor Gem’ because Winthrop is next to water and it’s beautiful like a gem,” said Hashani, a student at Arthur T. Cummings Elementary School in Winthrop.

“I was wicked surprised because it was like a one in a million chance and I was really excited when I found out the news,” said Sommers, a student at Atherton Hough Elementary School in Quincy.

The ferries will service Boston, Winthrop, and Quincy.

“Acquiring these ferries allowed us to split up the existing Winthrop/Quincy route into two separate routes on weekdays — a direct Winthrop to Boston route and a direct Quincy to Boston route,” said David Perry, the MBTA director of ferry operations.

Leaders called the experience a win for water transportation and for students.

“This contest was not only a fun way for our school community to celebrate the ferry naming winners, but also serves as a nice reminder of the importance and accessibility of public transportation as well as a rich history of Quincy,” said Robin Moreira, the principal of Atherton Hough Elementary School Principal.

The ferries were delivered from New York and underwent an overhaul locally at the Fairhaven Shipyard before they were christened in Boston and set sail.

