BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men from New York were arrested and charged in connection with cooking oil thefts at two businesses in Beverly Friday morning, according to Beverly police.

Jesus Del Orbe Escolastico, 28, and Osmin Velasquez Ramos, 21, both of Yonkers, New York, were arrested and charged with two counts of Breaking Into a Depository, Possession of a Burglarious Instrument, and two counts of Vandalizing Property.

They were both arraigned in Beverly District Court Friday.

Beverly police said they responded to a report of suspiscious activity involving two individuals and a van at Anchor Pub & Grille at 20 Cabot Street at approximately 5:05 a.m. When officers arrived, they found two people in a large white van parked in front of the business, and saw fresh oil and grease on the ground coming from the Beverly House of Pizza at 24 Cabot Street.

In court, prosecutors said a person passing by noticed what was happening and called police.

“He was driving by to get his coffee when he noticed a hose coming out of the van and into the grease trap,” the prosecutor said. “When that individual stopped and asked the two men what they were doing, one of them responded that they worked for the company, and that’s what prompted him to call police.”

After an on-scene investigation, the two individuals, identified as Del Orbe Escolastico and Velasquez Ramos, were arrested. Officers said they all found various tools, including wire cutters covered in grease, on the two men.

A preliminary investigation suggests both suspects removed used cooking oil from grease traps at both businesses. Police said used cooking oil can be sold on the black market and is used to manufacture biodiesel. Beverly police estimated that the recovered cooking oil was worth approximately $2,750.

Velasquez Ramos’ defense attorney said his client did not know what he was doing was wrong, and argues the charges are too severe.

“We’ve now gone from stolen oil to a grand conspiracy with absolutely nothing to support that. I would suggest, your honor, that media coverage is driving request for bail. We’re requesting personal recognizance or personal surety,” his defense attorney said.

This is the second cooking oil heist in Beverly in recent weeks. Earlier this month, police said a group of people from Worcester tried to also steal used oil from the same two restaurants. That group also used a van and a hose.

The Owner of Beverly House of Pizza said he is looking into a more secure way to store the oil so this does not happen again.

“Like two weeks ago we are catching people, and now we are catching other people, like, I dont know what’s going on,” he said. “I talk to the company. I need to change the container with lock, key to keep safe, you know?”

Both men are being held on $5,000 bail. They are due back in court in November.

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