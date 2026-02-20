MONSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people have died following a fire at a home in Monson Thursday, according to Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni and Monson Fire Chief Brian Harris.

The deceased have been identified as John Lynch, 75, and Linda Lynch, 73.

Monson firefighters responded to multiple 911 calls reporting heavy smoke billowing from a home on Silver Street at approximately 4:30 p.m. When crews arrived, they found the building engulfed in flames.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said the lack of municipal water and nearby lakes being frozen over made extinguishing the fire difficult, and six tankers from regional fire departments responded to aid in the fight.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said the home sustained “catastrophic damage as the roof collapsed in several areas.”

In a statement, Gulluni wrote, “This is a heartbreaking tragedy for the Monson community. Our thoughts are with the loved ones of those who lost their lives, and we remain grateful to the first responders who acted quickly under extremely difficult conditions.”

Two police officers who tried to enter the home were taken to the hospital to be checked out for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Monson Fire Department, Monson Police Department, State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police assigned to the Hampden County District Attorney’s office.

