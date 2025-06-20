CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were rescued from the Charles River Thursday afternoon after several small sailboats capsized, police said.

At around 4:40 p.m., the Cambridge Fire Department responded to the Charles River, near the Longfellow Bridge, for a report of a small boat capsized, according to Cambridge police.

Emergency crews discovered multiple sailboats overturned, police said. Two people wearing life vests were rescued from the water, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

