DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A person has been taken into custody in connection with a deadly shooting at a restaurant on Cape Cod early Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers responded to the shooting around midnight in Dennis, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office.

A male suspect has been taken into custody. His name has not been released.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Orleans District Court.

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