BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were hurt in a double stabbing in Brockton Wednesday night, according to Brockton police.

Brockton police responded to Dover Street near the James Edgar Playground at approximately 7:37 p.m. for reports of a man stabbed. When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from stab wounds.

One victim was initially taken to a nearby hospital, but was later transferred by MedFlight to a Boston hospital for additional treatment, police said. A second victim was also taken to a local hospital by Emergency Medical Services before being transferred to a Boston hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

Witnesses said a fight broke out between two men before the attack.

“When the officers knocked on my door and asked about the stabbing, I’m like, ‘what stabbing?’ I just remembered two kids rolling around on the park floor, that was it. To me, that’s a normal thing that I see all the time. But then when I saw, like I said, all the caution tape and the police pull up I said, ‘okay maybe it’s more serious than before,'” a man who lives in the area said.

A black sedan was towed from the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Brockton police are investigating the situation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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