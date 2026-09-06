LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after two Lawrence Police Department cruisers were involved in a crash while responding to a call on Sunday morning, officials said.

The cruisers were responding to a call for assistance from another officer when they were involved in a crash that also involved a civilian vehicle that was stopped in its travel lane at a traffic signal, according to Lawrence police.

All parties involved sustained minor injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals.

An internal investigation will be conducted to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash, including the cause of the crash.

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