2 police officers shot during training incident at Boston firing range

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two law enforcement officers from an outside agency were wounded during a training incident at a shooting range in Boston on Thursday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the Moon Island Boston Police Firing Range found a pair of officers suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.

The officers, whose names have not been released, were taken to an area hospital.

No suspect is at large, according to police.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

