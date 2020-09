WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people had to be rescued from their car after it got trapped by high tides in Wellfleet Friday.

Aerial video shows the Honda Del Sol all alone on the road surrounded by nothing but water.

No injuries were reported.

