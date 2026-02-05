AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car was caught on camera slamming into a house in Avon early Thursday morning, sending two people to the hospital, according to Avon police.

Surveillance video at approximately 1 a.m. captured the car losing control, hitting a pole, slamming into the home on Page Street, a tree, then landing in a neighbor’s driveway.

The homeowner said the noise jolted her out of bed. She said she called 911 then walked outside to see what happened.

“I saw a bumper sticking out of the snow in my front yard. And I said ‘oh, there’s a bumper there must be a car somewhere.’ I couldn’t find the car,” said Donna Uminski, whose home was hit.

The front door of her home was ripped out and the siding was damaged; a window and the mail box were also broken.

“I thought a plane stuck the house. I did not think it was a car accident,” said Uminski. “Windows and doors and glass just flew through the house.”

The man who lives next door said he was shocked to see what happened.

“Usually we only have two cars parked there, but last night thank God it was only one car,” said Manny DeSousa, who lives next door. “When I found out, it was because police were knocking on my door and the car was already in the spot there.”

Avon police said the car, which had two people inside at the time, was totaled. Both people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Uminski and DeSousa say different cars hitting poles or their homes has happened four times now, but this incident was the worst they’ve seen.

“We cannot do anything because the road says the speed limit is 35, but people always exceed the speed,” said DeSousa.

Uminski said she even put boulders in her yard years ago to try and stop cars, but said they did not make a difference this time.

“There’s something wrong with this corner,” said Uminski. “It doesn’t look bad but I think there was speed involved in all of them.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)