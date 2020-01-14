2 seriously injured after being ejected from vehicle during crash in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people ejected from a vehicle that slammed into a fieldstone in Methuen late Monday night have been hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

Officers responding to a crash in the area of 215 North Lowell St. around 10:40 p.m. found 19-year-old Matthew Spanner and 22-year-old Gabriel Hernandez, both of Methuen, had been ejected from a 2006 Audi convertible that, for unknown reasons, left the roadway, collided with a fieldstone and came to a rest in the wooded area, according to Methuen police.

Spanner was transported to a local hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Hernandez was taken to a Burlington hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Methuen police at 978-983-8698.

