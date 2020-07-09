2 workers rescued after scaffolding malfunction leaves them dangling off 12th floor of Boston high rise

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two workers were rescued after a scaffolding malfunction left them dangling 12 stories above the ground in Boston on Thursday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responding to highrise building at 23 Harrison Ave. in Chinatown around 11 a.m. found a pair of window washers clinging to the broken scaffolding, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Photos showed crews attempting to use a ladder truck to reach the workers.

It’s not clear what caused the malfunction.

At approximately 11:00 am BFD-Tech companies where able to rescue 2 workers from a scaffold malfunction from a 14 Story high rise. at 23 Harrison Ave Chinatown.The workers were dangling about 12 stores above the ground. pic.twitter.com/C4bAp2pc8G — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 9, 2020

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)