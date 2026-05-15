BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 2-year-old got himself stuck in a bannister in Beverly on Friday morning.

Theo Brown got stuck while playing in his home, and his head ended up wedged between the spindles of the stairs.

Brown’s mother had to call in some help. Firefighters and police officers quickly came to the rescue.

He stayed calm and brave, with Bluey providing a much-needed distraction. The first responders pulled the posts apart, and Brown was free.

After all the excitement, he got to check out the fire trucks. His mother said she’s not sure how he got his head stuck in there, but she’s glad he’s okay.

“He got adventurous and put his head between the spindles going upstairs, and we couldn’t get his head out,” Liz Brown said, Theo’s mom. “It was very scary, right, Theo?”

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