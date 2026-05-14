BOSTON (WHDH) - Gorilla “Little Joe” at the Franklin Park Zoo will soon have a new home waiting for him at the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium.

In exchange, the Franklin Park Zoo will take in Frankie, a 7-year-old male western lowland gorilla, according to the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium‘s website.

It was announced last month that 33-year-old Little Joe would be on the move, with Franklin Park Zoo confirming on Thursday where he is headed. Officials hope he will start his own family once in Pittsburgh.

Little Joe is a Western lowland gorilla, which are considered critically endangered in the wild, according to the Franklin Park Zoo.

Little Joe famously escaped the Franklin Park Zoo in 2003, attacking a 2-year-old girl and her babysitter. He made it out of the zoo and was on the run for over an hour and a half before police tranquilized him.

The Franklin Park Zoo says that this weekend will be the last opportunity to see him in the public Gorilla Gove habitat before his move.

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