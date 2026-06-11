STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old man has died after he was pulled from the water at a pond in Stoughton Thursday afternoon, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey, Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara, and Stoughton Fire Chief Michael Carroll.

Stoughton Police and Fire responded to a report of a boater in distress in the water at Ames Pond on Highland Street at approximately 2:33 p.m. When crews arrived, they conducted a search for the person with aid from surrounding towns and the Massachusetts State Police Dive Team.

The dive team eventually located the person, a 20-year-old man, about one-and-a-half hours later.

The man was taken to a local hospital by the Canton Fire Department where he was later pronounced deceased.

The incident is under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and Stoughton police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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