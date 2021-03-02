2,000 doses of newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrive at Mass. hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - A shipment containing 2,000 doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine arrived at a hospital in Boston on Tuesday.

Tufts Medical Center confirmed that healthcare workers will start administering the doses on Wednesday.

The arrival of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine gives Massachusetts a third vaccination option in its push to get more shots in arms.

Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday said that he is optimistic that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will accelerate the effort to get more Bay Staters protected against the virus.

Baker also stated that the vaccine scheduling website problems that many residents have been facing while trying to book an appointment could be mitigated by a boost in vaccine supply.

The vaccine was approved for emergency use over the weekend.

Massachusetts has been giving out the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

