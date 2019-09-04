2019 dog food recalls: Is your pet’s favorite brand on the list?

(WHDH) — Many popular brands of dog food and treats have been recalled in 2019 for a variety of reasons, most commonly over salmonella and listeria concerns.
RELATED: FDA announces dog food brands that could cause heart failure
There have been nine major recalls this year that date back to Jan. 14.
Because the recalls have happened with such frequency, we decided to compile a list of all of them in case any dog owners may have missed the important announcements.
Below is a complete list of recalls this year (date, brand name, product name):
- Jan. 14, 2019 – Lystn, LLC – A+ Answers Straight Beef Formula
- Jan. 23, 2019 – Hare Today – Hare Today Gone Tomorrow Ground Chicken With Bones and Organs
- Jan. 28, 2019 – Woody’s Pet Food Deli – Raw Free Range Turkey
- Jan. 31, 2019 – Hill’s Pet Nutrition – Science Diet and Prescription Diet (Recall was expanded in March and May)
- March 26, 2019 – Darwin’s – Natural Selections
- April 4, 2019 – Thogersen Family Farm – Ground pet food
- July 31, 2019 – Various brands – Pig ear treats
- Aug. 14, 2019 – Texas Tripe – Various raw pet food products
- Aug. 30, 2019 – Aunt Jeni’s Home Made – Turkey and chicken dinner products
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)