2021 South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions

Spectators hold flags and cheer during the annual St. Patrick's Day parade, Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Boston's South Boston neighborhood. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The 2021 South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been canceled.

The South Boston Allied War Veterans Council announced Tuesday that the parade was canceled due to ongoing state restrictions limiting outdoor public events to 25 people.

“We look forward to finally seeing you all in 2022,” the South Boston AWVC tweeted.

The parade was also canceled in 2020 due to coronavirus concerns.