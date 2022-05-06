BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 20 Massachusetts cities and towns have been ranked among the safest places in America.

The Bay State makes up almost a quarter of SafeWise’s “100 Safest Cities in America” report for 2022, with 22 communities making the cut.

The communities of Wayland, Franklin, Norfolk, Holden and Clinton top the list of most harmless Massachusetts residencies.

Wayland received silver medal-honors, finishing behind only Lewisboro Town, New York, for the title of safest town in America.

SafeWise’s criteria accounts for statistics such as violent crimes rates and property crime rates.

Only New Jersey (31) places more communities in the Top 100. In addition to the 22 Massachusetts cities and towns, nine other New England communities appeared on the list.

SafeWise’s full list of safest American cities can be viewed here.

