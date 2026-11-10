TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A vehicle was found in the Taunton Threemile River Monday night after it drove off the roadway.

“Taunton police received a 911 call last evening at approximately 10:15 pm reporting that a vehicle was operating at a high rate of speed in the area of North Walker and Winthrop Streets in Taunton when it struck a utility pole and guardrail, left the roadway and entered the Threemile River,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Investigators located the vehicle, a white Nissan Maxima, in the river.

One occupant of the vehicle, identified as Alec Ardita, 24, of Taunton, was pronounced deceased on scene.

“There was a continued search of the waters in the area of the crash as the investigation revealed a second occupant was likely in the vehicle at the time of the crash,” officials said. “Due to worsening water conditions overnight, the SEMLEC dive team suspended search efforts, which will resume in daylight hours [Tuesday].”

The investigation is active and ongoing.

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