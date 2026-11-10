House Republicans are bracing for a contentious leadership battle after Mike Johnson decided to step aside, setting up a showdown between the No. 2 Republican, Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the brawling former wrestling coach allied with the hard-right conservatives.

The two men had confronted one another when trying to become House speaker three years ago, but neither was able to win enough support from the Republican rank and file, leading to Johnson’s rise. With the House Republican numbers now shrunken, lawmakers could seek wholesale change in leadership.

In the Senate, Majority Leader John Thune is expected to retain his job as Republican leader, though in the minority after Democrats flipped Republican-held seats, including milestone wins in Texas and Kansas.

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