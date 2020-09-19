24-year-old Lynn man identified as homicide victim in Charlestown double shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified a Lynn man as the victim in a double shooting incident that turned fatal earlier this week in Charlestown.

Officers responding to a radio call for a motor vehicle accident and shots fired on Decatur Street on Thursday just before 7:30 p.m. found two adult males in a motor vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

One was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries, the other victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The victim was identified as Wildeny Tejeda-Mejia, 24, of Lynn, police said on Saturday.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be sent in by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

