BOSTON (WHDH) - A 24-year-old woman died Thursday after the boat she was on crashed in Boston Harbor Wednesday night, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Elizabeth “Lizzie” Dankert, of Andover, was pronounced dead at Massachusetts General Hospital after the boat crashed at Logan Aiport Pier 4R at approximately 11:20 p.m.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said Dankert and two of her female friends, both 23-years-old, were in Boston’s Seaport when they boarded a boat owned by a 40-year-old man.

One of the three people onboard with Dankert called 911, reporting their boat crashed into another. When emergency responders arrived at the scene, they said they only found the one recreational boat. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said the boat hit a concrete structure, throwing passengers onto rocks near the shore.

“I extend my deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Elizabeth Dankert and I assure them that all aspects of this tragedy are under investigation. I want to thank EMS personnel and other first responders for their exceptional treatment and recovery work under extremely difficult conditions,” Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

Investigators said Dankert’s two friends and the 40-year-old owner of the boat suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The boat is owned by Freedom Boat Club, where members can access boats without owning and maintaining them.

In a statement, a spokeperson for the club said, “The vessel involved was taken without authorization and operated outside the knowledge and control of the Club, well after the Club had closed for the day.”

Dankert’s father said his daughter liked being on the water, but knew little about the circumstances surrounding her death. He said she was a Central Catholic High School graduate, and played soccer at Union College.

In a statement, Union College wrote, “Lizzie was an exceptional student-athlete who had a tremendous impact during her four years at Union College. Her passing is a profound loss for our campus community.”

No charges have yet been filed in this case. 7NEWS sources said investigators are still waiting for reports on the speed the boat was traveling, as well as toxicology reports before making any decisions.

The crash is being investigated by state police assigned to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s Office.

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