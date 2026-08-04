Authorities arrested a man in connection with Monday’s fatal shooting in Hyde Park.

Oliver Derima, 27, of Boston, will be arraigned Tuesday on charges including murder.

“Heinous acts like what happened a few days ago in Hyde Park show an utter disregard for the sanctity of life and tear at the fabric of our communities,” District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. “I thank Boston police homicide detectives and my office’s homicide unit for such quick and effective work leading to this arrest of the man directly responsible for the killing. This investigation is continuing and we will hold anyone involved in this multiple shooting accountable for their actions.”

Five people were shot in the early morning hours of Monday, one was killed.

Police identified the fatality as Ky Mani Korey Reynolds, 26, of Dorchester.

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