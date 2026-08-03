BOSTON (WHDH) - Police responded to a scene on Hyde Park Avenue near Webster Street in Boston Monday morning.

The area was taped off and more than two dozen evidence markers were on the street.

“Upon arrival, responding officers located five adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds,” police said in a statement. “All five victims were transported to local hospitals for medical treatment.”

One of the victims was pronounced dead.

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