Pip the penguin at the New England Aquarium is getting acupuncture treatments.

Pip is 29, and trainers said he started to walk with a limp and show signs of aging.

After trying different pain medications, veterinary staff brought in a licensed acupuncturist.

Trainers said Pip has become comfortable with the treatment and is showing significant improvement in his mobility.

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