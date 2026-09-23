NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift has announced a new song, “Patient Zero” — her first since her starry wedding this summer. It releases Friday.

She made the announcement in true Swift fashion. On Tuesday morning, the pop powerhouse launched a cryptic countdown clock on her website, displayed atop a red curtain and due to end at 2 p.m. Eastern.

Her dedicated fans, known as Swifties, quickly got to work attempting to decode whatever news was forthcoming, noting that her official Instagram bio was changed to read “And, baby, that’s sh0w business f0r y0u,” with each “o” replaced with a zero.

Now it appears clear that the gesture was a reference to the new song’s title. Once the countdown timed out, her website updated to reveal three, limited-edition CD variants of the new track: one with a double-sided cover as well as an acoustic and piano version, for $3.99 each.

It is her first new song since marrying Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden in July.

Swift’s last album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” was released last October, and she contributed a song to the “Toy Story 5” soundtrack in June.

The news dropped ahead of Swift’s history-making MTV VMAs

On Monday, it was announced that Swift will receive the inaugural Artist Director Honors at the MTV VMAs on Sunday, becoming the most awarded artist in VMA history.

Currently, Swift is tied with Beyoncé for the title. They have 30 each.

The new award aims to recognize artists “whose work behind the camera has expanded the possibilities of music video and advanced the art of visual storytelling.”

Swift has nine nominations at this year’s award show, following only Madonna, who leads with 11.

Her appearance at Sunday’s show raised the specter of further announcements, as Swift has been known to make news onstage.

The announcement follows Swift’s 2026 Emmys pretaped skit

At the Emmys last week, Swift appeared in a pretaped skit, playing a rookie in the “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” office.

Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson went through two large crime boards to make connections between Swift’s songs, and the Emmy-nominated shows to see if she would attend the telecast. One of the detectives called it a “rabbit hole.” (In reality, Swift was at Arrowhead Stadium during the award show, and sitting alongside Tom Cruise, to watch the Chiefs open the NFL season against the Denver Broncos.)

In one pointed moment, Swift looked to the camera and appeared to utter a series of hints: “Saccharide. Ares. From the Vineyard. North or South,” she said. Fans have urgently been trying to decode the message since.

But in true Swift spirit: They won’t know for sure until she has connected the dots.

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