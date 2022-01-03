DETROIT (AP) — Prices for used cars are soaring so high, so fast, that buyers are being increasingly priced out of the market.

Edmunds.com says the average price of a used vehicle in the United States in November was more than $29,000.

That’s a dizzying 39% more than just 12 months earlier. More than half of America’s households have less income than they’d need to buy the average-priced used vehicle.

Gone are the days when just about anyone with a steady income could wander onto an auto lot and snag a reliable late-model car or buy their kid’s first vehicle for a few thousand dollars.

