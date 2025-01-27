YORK, Maine (WHDH) – A 3.8-magnitude earthquake shook the coast of New England Monday morning, officials said.

The epicenter was pinpointed about 6 miles southeast of York Harbor, Maine, in the Atlantic Ocean, with a depth of about 8 miles, according to a report from the United States Geological Survey.

The quake was recorded at 10:22 a.m. Many reported they felt shaking across Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

No tsunami warnings, advisories, watches, or threats were announced in connection with the temblor, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

A beach camera at the Stage Neck Inn in York recorded the shaking.

The USGS preliminarily reported the earthquake’s magnitude as 4.1, before downgrading it to 3.9 and then 3.8.

As of 10:45 a.m., New Hampshire 911 has not received any calls about damage or injuries related to the quake, according to the New Hampshire Department of Safety.

